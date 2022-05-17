Three killed when car rear-ends parked truck

A police officer inspects the crashed car, its front wedged under the rear of a parked asphalt truck, in Sangkha district, Surin province late Tuesday morning. Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed. (Photo: Nopparat Kingkaew)

SURIN: Three members of a family were killed, one a pregnant woman, and another seriously hurt when their car rear-ended a parked truck loaded with asphalt in Sangkha district on Tuesday.

The crash occurred near a U-turn in tambon Takhong late Tuesday morning, Pol Capt Kriangsang Chongcham, deputy investigation chief at Sangkha, said.

Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene found a crashed Honda City with Ubon Ratchathani licence plates, its crumpled front wedged under the back of an asphalt truck with Surin licence plates.

Three people were killed and another person seriously injured. They were all trapped inside the wreckage. The injured man was taken to Sangkha Hospital.

Those killed were the driver Wutthipong Sroimalun, 33, and two women - Sawat Wongrat, 72, and Supattra Wongrat, 43, who was pregnant. The injured man was Narongdet Kakphet, 26.

Police said the four were members of the same family and were returning to their home in Ubon Ratchathani from Bangkok. They suspected that the driver fell asleep. The investigation was continuing.