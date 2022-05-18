Section
Downpours paralyse Greater Bangkok's morning traffic

published : 18 May 2022 at 09:06

writer: Online Reporters

Traffic moves at a snail's pace on flooded Ratchadaphisek Road near its intersection with Lat Phrao Road in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Heavy rains in Greater Bangkok from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning caused flooding and paralysed traffic on many roads and a flooded school was closed.

Officials reported flooding at pavement levels and paralysed traffic on Srinagarind and Sukhumvit 107 (Bearing) roads in Samut Prakan province.

In Bangkok flooding occurred on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Phahonyothin Road in Bang Khen district, Ratchadaphisek Road near the Criminal Court, Ngam Wong Wan Road and sections of Lat Phrao Road including its intersection with Ratchadaphisek Road.

Some vehicles either stalled or were involved in traffic accidents while others avoided flooded lanes.

Traffic was also extremely slow on the inbound expressway heading for Rama IX Bridge and on Ramkhamhaeng Road including its section at Lam Salee intersection.

Sattriwitthaya 2 School in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district was closed on Wednesday due to flooding of its grounds and in its vicinity.

