More rain for Greater Bangkok, Central Plains

The Meteorological Department forecast is for heavy rain in most parts of the Central Plains, including Greater Bangkok, on Wednesday and into Thursday.

The department said on Wednesday morning that heavy rain and thunderstorms were likely due to the influence of a high-pressure system from China which covers the upper part of the country, and the southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the country and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain ws expected in 70% of the Central Plains, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, as well as in Greater Bangkok.

Thunderstorms would blanket 60% of the North including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak provinces; also 60% in the East including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; and 60% in the western coast of the South - in Ranong, Phangnga and Krabi.

There was 40% chance of rain along the eastern coast of the South - in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; and 30% in the Northeast, especially in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani, the Meteorological Department said.