Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodian monks on a journey arrested for illegal entry
Thailand
General

Cambodian monks on a journey arrested for illegal entry

published : 18 May 2022 at 12:57

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

Police with three of the four Cambodian monks found at Wat Wutharam in Muang district, Khon Kaen, on Tuesday night. They were detained and charged with illegal entry. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
Police with three of the four Cambodian monks found at Wat Wutharam in Muang district, Khon Kaen, on Tuesday night. They were detained and charged with illegal entry. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Four Cambodian monks were arrested at a temple in Muang district on Tuesday night and expelled from the monkhood after they were found to have entered the country illegally.

Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikij, the Muang police chief, said  investigators went to Wat Wutharam, in Non Nong Wat community, after being informed that Cambodian monks were staying there and went out collecting alms every morning.

They met the abbot and sought permission to check the identification documents of all monks and novices at the temple.

They found four Cambodian monks among them. They each had a proper monk's certificate, but no entry documents for Thailand.

The Cambodians were taken to Wat Klang in Muang district, where they were expelled from the monkhood. They were then detained at Muang police station pending deporttion. All tested negative for drug use and Covid-19.

Pol Col Preecha said the four men were aged 25-40 years. They had sneaked across the border into Thailand in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, and were ordained as monks.

From Surin, they set out on a journey on foot, and stayed overnight at temples on the way to Khon Kaen.

In Khon Kaen, they stayed at Wat Wutharam where they had followed the monks' daily routine of collecting alms and donations. They admitted having sent money they collected back home to Cambodia, Pol Col Preecha said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Biden to launch Indo-Pacific economic plan in next days in Japan

US President Joe Biden will launch a long-awaited economic initiative for increasing US involvement in Asia in the coming days during his trip to the region, according to one of the cabinet officials leading the initiative.

13:36
Thailand

Cambodian monks on a journey arrested for illegal entry

KHON KAEN: Four Cambodian monks were arrested at a temple in Muang district on Tuesday night and expelled from the monkhood after they were found to have entered the country illegally.

12:57
World

Kyiv seeks evacuation of Azovstal fighters, first war crimes trial begins

KYIV: Ukraine was seeking to evacuate the last soldiers holed up at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol on Wednesday, its president said, as the first war crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the invasion began was set to get under way in Kyiv.

12:55