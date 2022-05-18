Section
Boy stabbed by fellow student after quarrel
Thailand
General

published : 18 May 2022 at 15:59

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police arrive at a secondary school in Songkhla's Na Mom district after a student there stabbed and wounded another boy after assembly on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A 15-year-old boy was stabbed with a knife and seriously injured by a fellow student at a secondary school in Na Mom district on Wednesday morning.

He was attacked about 8.40am in front of a classroom, Pol Col Wiwatchai Thamwithayaphum, the Na Mom police chief said.

He said the two boys, both 15 years old and in Mathayom 3 (Grade 9), had a loud quarrel on Tuesday. Friends intervened and calmed them down.

On Wednesday morning, as students at the school headed for classes after assembly and the national anthem, the two boys met again outside a classroom. One of them pulled out a long knife and stabbed the other boy in the ribs, seriously wounding him.

Friends and teachers rushed the bleeding boy to Na Mom Hospital for emergency treatment.

Police called to the scene detained the alleged assailant and took him to Na Mom police station for questioning, pending legal action.

