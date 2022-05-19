Public urged to take up free flu shot

Jakkrit: Get jab 'without delay'

The National Health Security Office has urged people from vulnerable groups to receive free flu jabs at government clinics.

Deputy NHSO Secretary-General Jakkrit Ngowsiri said his office, along with the Disease Control Department, has arranged 4.2 million doses of flu vaccine to be administered to people from seven vulnerable groups from May 1 to Aug 31, to reduce severe illness and deaths.

The cost will be covered by the universal health scheme and administered at local government clinics on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bangkok residents, however, can book a vaccination appointment via the Pao Tang application.

As of May 16, about 61,400 people from seven vulnerable groups had been vaccinated, including the elderly, those with underlying diseases and overweight people.

Provinces that have administered the most vaccinations are Bangkok (21,932), Chon Buri (2,727), Nonthaburi (2,695), Suphan Buri (1,897) and Samut Prakan (1,754).

Dr Jakkrit said there are about 11,555,000 people listed as being in seven vulnerable groups which means the 4.2 million flu doses are available to about 36% of them, so those who need one should do so without delay.

Other vulnerable groups include women over four months pregnant, children aged between six months and two years, and people with underlying conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease, kidney problems, cancer and diabetes.

Dr Jessada Chokdamrongsuk, president of the NHSO's social communication subcommittee, said it will organise online and onsite seminars to seek public opinion on improving universal health coverage on June 30 at the Centra by Centara Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre.