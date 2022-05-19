6,305 new Covid cases, 42 more deaths

Pupils study while wearing face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 as their school resumed on-site teaching on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 42 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,305 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 45 coronavirus-related fatalities and 5,633 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 6,303 local cases and two imported ones.

On Wednesday, 7,567 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 59,579 others were receiving treatment (down from 60,833 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,394,915 Covid-19 cases, including 2,171,480 this year, with 4,305,699 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,637 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,939 so far this year.