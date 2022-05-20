Local firm to develop Nepal airport

Nepal has appointed local firm Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd to develop and install air navigation systems for Gautam Buddha Airport, the nation's second international airport.

The company on Thursday said it is expected to supply, deliver, install and commission the airport's communication, navigation and surveillance and air traffic management systems, meteorological equipment plus other related goods and services to meet international standards.

It said its engineering team has been setting up various flight and navigation systems at the airport, located in Nepal's Lumbini province.

The company's involvement is being supported by the Foreign Ministry, it said.