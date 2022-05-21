Fire guts paint factory in Chon Buri

Section
Thailand
Two employees suffer burns after explosion

published : 21 May 2022 at 19:31

writer: Online Reporters

Firefighters try to control the blaze at the Karawa (Thailand) plant in the Amata City industrial estate in Chon Buri on Saturday afternoon. Two employees were injured. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page)
Two employees suffered burns, one seriously, when a fire broke out at an industrial paint and thinner factory in Muang district of Chon Buri on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at around 2.30pm at the Karawa (Thailand) Co plant inside the Amata City industrial estate in tambon Hua Lo, said Pol Capt Suchaiyot Chuaykaew, deputy investigation chief at the Don Hua Lo police station.

Fifteen fire trucks and firefighters were deployed to douse the blaze, which spread quickly inside the industrial paint factory.

It took firefighters more than one hour to bring the fire under control.

Two male employees were injured. One of them, Suthep Chinram, 44, sustained serious burns to his body. Suthat Duangnate, 18, was slightly burned and choking on smoke. They were rushed to a hospital.

Thai media reported that there was an explosion while the two workers were mixing oil, and then flames erupted.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Damage has yet to be assessed.

