1 killed, 3 injured in Songkhla accidents
Thailand
General

1 killed, 3 injured in Songkhla accidents

published : 22 May 2022 at 11:07

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

A motorcycle rammed into a signpost on Kanchanawanich road, Songkhla, early on Sunday, seriously injuring the driver and killing the woman riding pillion. (Photo supplied)
A motorcycle rammed into a signpost on Kanchanawanich road, Songkhla, early on Sunday, seriously injuring the driver and killing the woman riding pillion. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: A woman was killed and three others were injured in two accidents on Kanchanawanich (Hat Yai-Songkhla) road in Muang district early on Sunday, police said.

The first accident occurred at 3.27am when a motorcycle rammed into a signpost at Dang Khuan Hin intersection on Hat Yai-bound side of Kanchanawanich road.

The motorcyclist, Nitisak Suwanroj, 20, was seriously injured. The woman pillion rider, Thanonthan Khongnoo, 22, was killed on the spot. The injured man was rushed to Songkhla Hospital for treatment.

Later at 5am, a pickup truck loaded with fruit veered off the same road and hit a lamp post in the middle of the road median under a pedestrian bridge in front of Songkhla Rajabhat University.

The driver, Sarayut Ekchaweng, 30, and the woman passenger, Yuksin Sae Jiew, 64, were slightly injured. Both were also admitted to Songkhla Hospital.

A pickup truck hit a lamp post on Kanchanawanich road, Songkhla, early on Sunday, injuring the driver and a passenger. (Photo supplied)

