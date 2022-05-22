Photos of Bangkokians casting ballots

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha turns up to vote in the Bangkok governor and council elections, in Phaya Thai district on Sunday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Voters go to the polls to cast their ballots in the elections for Bangkok governor and city councillors on Sunday. This is the first time in nine years that Bangkokians have been able to cast a ballot to choose the capital's leadership.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expects 70% of those eligible to vote to turn out for the elections. Unofficial poll results are expected about 9pm Sunday.

Photos: Pornprom Satrabhaya, Varuth Hirunyatheb, Apichart Jinakul, Wichan Charoenkiatpakul, Pattarapong Chatpattarasill and Apichit Jinakul

Chadchat Sittipunt, Bangkok governor independent candidate and former transport minister

Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, Bangkok governor candidate and former appointed Bangkok governor

Sita Divari, Bangkok governor candidate fielded by the Thai Sang Thai Party

Rosana Tositrakul, Bangkok governor independent candidate and former Bangkok senator

Suchatvee Suwansawat, left, Bangkok governor candidate representing the Democrat Party

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent candidate in Bangkok's gubernatorial race