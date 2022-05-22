Photos of Bangkokians casting ballots
published : 22 May 2022 at 14:08
writer: Online Reporters
Voters go to the polls to cast their ballots in the elections for Bangkok governor and city councillors on Sunday. This is the first time in nine years that Bangkokians have been able to cast a ballot to choose the capital's leadership.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) expects 70% of those eligible to vote to turn out for the elections. Unofficial poll results are expected about 9pm Sunday.
Photos: Pornprom Satrabhaya, Varuth Hirunyatheb, Apichart Jinakul, Wichan Charoenkiatpakul, Pattarapong Chatpattarasill and Apichit Jinakul
Chadchat Sittipunt, Bangkok governor independent candidate and former transport minister
Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, Bangkok governor candidate and former appointed Bangkok governor
Sita Divari, Bangkok governor candidate fielded by the Thai Sang Thai Party
Rosana Tositrakul, Bangkok governor independent candidate and former Bangkok senator
Suchatvee Suwansawat, left, Bangkok governor candidate representing the Democrat Party
Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent candidate in Bangkok's gubernatorial race
