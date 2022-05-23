New governor 'open to others' ideas'

Independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt is greeted by supporters after the unofficial results show he wins the gubernatorial election on Sunday. (Photo: Pormprom Sattrabhaya)

Frontrunner independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt has declared himself ready to be Bangkok governor for all.

His win does not feel like a victory, but a mandate from the people, he said upon learning of the unofficial election results on Sunday.

Thanking his supporters for their votes, he said he talked to fellow candidates including Move Forward Party (MFP)'s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and the Democrat Party's Suchatvee Suwansawat. He has pledged to take up recommendations from fellow candidates, especially the MFP governor election manifesto. "We'll get Bangkok moving ahead," he said.

Offering a word of unity, Mr Chadchart insisted the poll should not divide people, who are entitled to different opinions. But they should not go so far as to hate or despise one another. "I'll be a governor for all, regardless of who elected or did not elect me. We will serve everyone and we'll have a future where we can walk together," Mr Chadchart said.

He declined to comment on the votes he received, saying he would rather wait until the result is official. Mr Chadchart said he believed he can function effectively as a governor without the backing of a party.

He vowed to be a governor who is not emotionally-driven and is able to work with the Interior Ministry and the government. Mr Chadchart served as transport minister under the Pheu Thai Party-led government with Yingluck Shinawatra as prime minister.