4,099 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

Tourists walk on Khao San Road in Bangkok on Friday as entertainment venues wait for the resumption of their activities that the government will permit on June 1 along with its decision to further ease Covid-19 controls to revive the economy. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,099 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 31 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,739 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 4,097 local cases and two imported cases.

On Sunday, 8,856 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 51,006 others were receiving treatment (down from 58,910 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,415,593 Covid-19 cases, including 2,192,158 this year, with 4,334,812 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,775 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,077 so far this year.