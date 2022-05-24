Final preparations for 'Parliamentary Club' opening

The government is gearing up to open a recreational club in parliament that is equipped with facilities that include a ballroom, golf simulator and spa.

Senator Peerasak Porchit, who chairs the Senate committee on social and leisure activities, took members of the press on a tour of the Parliamentary Club, which is located on the fifth floor of the parliament building on Monday.

Mr Peerasak said the club is equipped with all modern equipment and amenities to serve parliamentarians, past and present, as well as other parliament staff.

Once all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the club will open for group activities.

Senator Wallop Tangkananurak, chair of the Senate's recreation subcommittee, said the club has not been officially handed over to parliament.

However, MPs and senators can already access the facilities.

Social activities will be arranged for the lawmakers, which include track training to be conducted by an ex-national athlete.

Meanwhile, Nirote Sunthornlekha, a Palang Pracharath MP who serves as the chief government whip, said parliament is also being readied to reconvene tomorrow. At least five legislative issues will be raised in the first sitting, which will last until Friday.

He called on the government and opposition MPs to turn up to prevent a lack of a quorum which prevented several House votes from taking place in recent sessions.

Also taking place in the upcoming parliamentary session is the no-confidence debate which critics say could decide the government's fate.

The opposition plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government in the middle of next month, after the first reading of the budget expenditure bill for the 2023 fiscal year and the deliberation of the amendments to the two organic laws involving the new electoral system.