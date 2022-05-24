Exat to vet Nakhon Nayok-Saraburi link

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) board will on Tuesday examine plans to extend the network to build a new major road link between Nakhon Nayok and Saraburi to ease traffic congestion along Phahon Yothin Road.

Exat governor Surachat Laophulsuk on Monday said that the Chalong Rat-Nakhon Nayok-Saraburi Expressway project will be submitted to the board having now passed an environmental impact assessment.

"The proposal has also passed the public hearing process and received supported from all sectors," said Mr Surachat.

"It is expected to go before the cabinet by August or by the end of the year at the latest."

According to an Exat source, bidding is expected to be launched to find a contractor next year, followed by the commencement of construction in 2024, with an opening date for the route pencilled in for 2026.

The new highway is expected to substantially reduce traffic in the upper Central region and the Northeast and will be implemented in four phases under an estimated budget of 80 billion baht which incorporates 7 billion baht for land expropriation.

After the first phase, Exat will start work on a 20km extension covering Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road located behind HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre.

The third phase will see a 20km stretch built running north and passing through Highway Road 33 (Suwannason Road), with the final leg seeing the expressway extended to Mittraphap Road in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi.