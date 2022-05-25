Phuket 'ready' to host major events

A press conference is organised to announce tourism events next month, at the Andamanda Phuket theme park in Phuket on Tuesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket is signalling its readiness to host major international events, with two tourism events slated to take place next month as part of its bid to promote investments and revive the island's economy.

Deputy governor of Phuket Pichet Panapong on Tuesday said Phuket will host the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 (TTC 2022) and Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 (TTM+ 2022) next month.

The TTC will be held at Beyond Resort Kata from June 6-8, while the TTM+ will run from June 8-10 at Angsana Laguna Phuket.

Over 400 guests, which include representatives from government agencies, tourism-related business and academics, have been invited to attend the TTC, while over 700 people are expected to attend the TTM+, including travel agents and journalists, Mr Pichet said.

Bhummikitti Raktaengam, president of Phuket Tourist Association, said the TTC will play a key role in promoting improvements and sustainability within the tourism industry.

Mr Bhummikitti also invited business operators and executives of tourism associations nationwide to attend the forum to discuss ways to attract more visitors while minimising the impact of mass tourism -- especially on the environment.

The TTM+ has been jointly organised by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), provincial authorities and the private sector since 2001. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Rawat Areerob, president of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), TTM+ offers the chance for local businesses to expand by nurturing relationships with international partners.

The government is planning to fully reopen the country to foreign tourists this year, in order to stimulate the sluggish economy and decrease the unemployment rate, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

To ensure the reopening is a success, TAT will promote Thailand in foreign markets under the concept "Visit Thailand 2022: Amazing New Chapters", said Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific.

The theme will inspire local and international travellers to explore more of Thailand, he said, adding that the TTM+ 2022 will feature business-matching sessions, a networking dinner, and media exhibitions.