New air force HQ covers space, cyber
Thailand
General

New air force HQ covers space, cyber

published : 25 May 2022 at 10:29

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has upgraded its Directorate of Air Operation Control (DAOC) to a new headquarters for air operations with an expanded scope of authority to cover operations in space and cyberspace, an RTAF spokesman said.

The restructuring was endorsed by the Defence Council on Monday, said AVM Prapas Sonjaidee.

Given the move comes just as the air force is attempting to procure new F-35 fighter jets from the United States, it is seen as being related, said an informed source.

The air force has been preparing to upgrade the DAOC into a multi-domain organisation since April 1, starting with rearranging and merging its working groups and transferring staff accordingly so as not to over-stress its manpower budget, said AVM Prapas.

The restructuring will also facilitate operations of fifth-generation aircraft such as the new F-35s and benefit the rest of the armed forces in their future responses to Ministry of Defence directives, he added.

In his capacity as defence minister, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on May 10 agreed in principle to the air force's proposal to amend a royal decree to allow for the restructuring, said AVM Prapas.

