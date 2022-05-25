Estonian drug suspect arrested in Pattaya

Estonian Janno Ojaste, seated, at the Chon Buri immigration police office after his arrest. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Immigration police arrested an Estonian man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in Pattaya on Tuesday.

Pol Col Tanawat Poonsawat, chief of Chon Buri immigration, said Janno Ojaste, 39, was arrested at a house in Phra Tamnak Soi 5 road in Bang Lamung district.

He said the Interpol office in Estonia sent a letter dated Feb 1 asking Thai immigration police to arrest Mr Ojaste, who is wanted in Estonia for drug possession and named in an Interpol Red Notice issued on Jan 28.

Mr Ojaste entered the country on Nov 10, 2017 and his entry visa expired on Dec 8 the same year. He was a long time overstayer.

He was handed over to Pattaya police for legal action on charge of overstaying his visa. The Pattaya Court sentenced him to three months in jail, suspended for two years, and a fine of 4,000 baht.

Mr Ojaste would be extradited to Estonia under the Immigraion Act of 1979 after going through the legal process, Pol Col Tanawat said.