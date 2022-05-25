Monkeypox screening begins at Suvarnabhumi

Passengers wait their turn in the Thailand Pass queue for health clearance at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan province, on May 1, 2022. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The international disease control and quarantine office at Suvarnabhumi airport has begun to screen travellers from abroad for monkeypox, using the Thailand Pass system, Department of Disease Control (DDC) chief Opas Karnkawinpong said.

Dr Opas said screening would detect people deemed high-risk and help prevent monkeypox being brought into Thailand.

The virus is reported to have already spread to many countries and can be transmitted by close human contact.

The focus will be on travellers from high-risk countries, such as Nigeria and Congo in Central Africa and some countries in Europe, where monkeypox infections have been reported.

Travellers may not have any symptoms of the disease before departure, but symptoms may show up by the time they arrive in Thailand. The symptoms include a temperature of 38 degrees Celcius or higher, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, backache, body rash, blisters and scabs.



Special attention will be given to passengers who live in or travel from countries where monkeypox has been reported in the past 21 days.



On arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport, travellers are required to scan a QR code to get a "health beware card" for them to fill in. Those who have symptoms of monkeypox are put into a monitoring system and then go to see a doctor at the nearest hospital.

The following are preventive measures against monkeypox suggested by the DDC: