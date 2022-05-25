Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New Pattaya mayor told to fix city's 'embarrassing' problems
Thailand
General

New Pattaya mayor told to fix city's 'embarrassing' problems

published : 25 May 2022 at 17:33

writer: Chaiyot Phupattanapong

Never-ending roadworks are an eyesore for visitors to Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Phupattanapong)
Never-ending roadworks are an eyesore for visitors to Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Phupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A hotel business leader has identified five "embarrassing" problems the new mayor needs to address urgently so the city will be ready for next tourist season.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s eastern chapter, on Wednesday listed the five most pressing issues - footpath improvements, the completion of unfinished roadworks, better beach landscaping, flood prevention works and the reopening of all entertainment venues.

These must all be addressed before tourists return to Pattaya for the annual high season, he said.

Poramase Ngampiches won the Pattaya election on Sunday, keeping the We Love Pattaya group in power after the former mayor, his mentor Sonthaya Kunplome, opted out of the competition.

Mr Sonthaya is shifting his focus to helping politicians in his Palang Chon umbrella regain their popularity ahead of the apporaching general election. They were given a drumming in the 2019 polls.

Although Mr Poramase is the mayor elect, still needing confirmation by the Election Commission, Mr Sonthaya remains on as his chief strategist.

Mr Phisut said the five  issues needed to be rectified urgently if the city expects an influx of visitors during the high season. As things were, they were an embarrassment and damaging to Pattaya's image.

He said there should be no honeymoon period for Mr Poramase after the ElectionCommission endorses his victory.

Pattaya is prone to flooding every time heavy rain lashes the city. People have consistently complained about the unfriendly footpaths, dirty beaches and never-ending roadworks that make traffic congestion even worse.

The high season traditionally starts at the end of the rainy season in late October or early November, but has withered since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Business

Hong Kong grants Greater Bay Airlines status to open talks with foreign countries

HONG KONG: Greater Bay Airlines was awarded designated status from the Hong Kong government, allowing the company to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes, the head of the start-up carrier told the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.

19:24
World

Explainer: What vaccines, treatments do we have to combat monkeypox?

With cases of monkeypox inexplicably on the rise outside of Africa - where the viral disease is endemic - public health officials are using contact tracing, isolation and targeted vaccination to curb its spread.

19:12
World

Ferdinand Marcos Jr proclaimed next Philippine president

Ferdinand Marcos Jr was Wednesday proclaimed the next Philippine president after a landslide win in elections that rights groups and religious leaders fear could weaken the corruption-prone country's fragile democracy.

19:02