New Pattaya mayor told to fix city's 'embarrassing' problems

Never-ending roadworks are an eyesore for visitors to Pattaya. (Photo: Chaiyot Phupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A hotel business leader has identified five "embarrassing" problems the new mayor needs to address urgently so the city will be ready for next tourist season.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s eastern chapter, on Wednesday listed the five most pressing issues - footpath improvements, the completion of unfinished roadworks, better beach landscaping, flood prevention works and the reopening of all entertainment venues.

These must all be addressed before tourists return to Pattaya for the annual high season, he said.

Poramase Ngampiches won the Pattaya election on Sunday, keeping the We Love Pattaya group in power after the former mayor, his mentor Sonthaya Kunplome, opted out of the competition.

Mr Sonthaya is shifting his focus to helping politicians in his Palang Chon umbrella regain their popularity ahead of the apporaching general election. They were given a drumming in the 2019 polls.

Although Mr Poramase is the mayor elect, still needing confirmation by the Election Commission, Mr Sonthaya remains on as his chief strategist.

Mr Phisut said the five issues needed to be rectified urgently if the city expects an influx of visitors during the high season. As things were, they were an embarrassment and damaging to Pattaya's image.

He said there should be no honeymoon period for Mr Poramase after the ElectionCommission endorses his victory.

Pattaya is prone to flooding every time heavy rain lashes the city. People have consistently complained about the unfriendly footpaths, dirty beaches and never-ending roadworks that make traffic congestion even worse.

The high season traditionally starts at the end of the rainy season in late October or early November, but has withered since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.