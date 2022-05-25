Ubon Ratchathani airport closed after military plane's brakes fail while landing

An Air Force C130 transport plane blocks a runway after its brakes failed while landing at Ubon Ratchathani airport on Wednesday. (Photo from อาท 61 via Twitter posts)

Ubon Ratchathani airport has been closed until at least 8pm Wednesday after an Air Force transport plane suffered a brake failure while landing earlier in the day.

The closure of the runway effectively cancelled all flights to and from the northeastern province.

Air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee said he expected the airport to reopen at 9pm.

He said the C130 aircraft, carrying an unknown number of people, encountered a brake problem when landing at 11.30am.

The pilot was forced to use an emergency brake system to control the plane and prevent it from veering off the runway.

The plane came to a complete stop on the runway with no injuries reported, he added.

The fight was transporting air force officers from Bangkok to Wing 21 in the province.

Following the incident, authorities decided to close the airport for safety reasons.

THAI Smile, Air Asia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet operate flights either from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports to Ubon Ratchathani.

Passengers are advised to contact airline call centres or call the airport at 045-245-612-3 extension 2152 or 045-245-615 for situation updates.