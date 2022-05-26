4,924 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths

Students are vaccinated against Covid-19 at Samutprakan School in Muang district of Samut Prakan province on Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 37 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,924 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 33 coronavirus-related fatalities and 5,013 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There was not an imported case.

On Wednesday, 5,560 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 46,595 others were receiving treatment (down from 47,268 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,429,674 Covid-19 cases, including 2,206,239 this year, with 4,353,198 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,881 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,183 so far this year.