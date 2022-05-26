Section
Marine police station attacked, 3 wounded
Thailand
General

Marine police station attacked, 3 wounded

published : 26 May 2022 at 10:49

writer: Abdullah Benjakat and Wassana Nanuam

The area outside the marine police station in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, during the attack on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied)
NARATHIWAT: Three security officials were injured when a marine police station was attacked with gunfire and grenades on Wednesday night.

The attack began about 9.35pm. An estimated six attackers hurled bombs at the station and opened fire with automatic rifles.

People reported hearing three explosions. The attack caused a fire. Marine police traded gunshots with the attackers. 

A suspicious gas cylinder was spotted at a nearby convenience store and was to be examined by a bomb disposal squad.

The three wounded men were identified as private Sulaiman Yuso, 23, defence volunteer Opas Saensom, 33, and defence volunteer Ekawat Ketduang, 41. They were hit by shrapnel.

They were first treated at Tak Bai Hospital and then referred to Narathiwat Hospital.

