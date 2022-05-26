Bogus cosmetic doctor arrested, again

Natchanan Pitakchaikorn, 30, is arrested at her house on Charansanitwong Road in Bangkok Noi district on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

A 30-year-old woman who has been prosecuted many times for falsely claiming to be a cosmetic doctor, using bogus qualifications to get jobs at beauty clinics, has again been arrested by police.

Natchanan Pitakchaikorn was arrested at her house on Charansanitwong Road in Bangkok Noi district on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Anant Nanasombat, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said on Thursday.

She was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Nonthaburi Court on May 20 after a complaint was filed by the owner of a beauty clinic in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi.

Pol Maj Gen Anant alleged that Ms Natchanan forged her doctor's profile, using real doctors' job applications she obtained by claiming to be a beauty clinic owner. She created a fake profile using photo editing software to get a job at the clinic in Bang Bua Thong.

She had previously used the same tactic to get work at other clinics, been prosecuted and served a prison term.

According to the commander, Ms Natchanan confessed to the latest offence, and said she had also worked at several other beauty clinics and moved on before being suspected. She said she wanted to earn enough money to open her own beauty clinic.

Since 2013, Ms Natchanan had been prosecuted in 13 cases of using others' profiles to perform transactions, and pretending to be a cosmetic doctor to get work at beauty clinics.

She was jailed from December 2016 to August last year. After being released, she had again falsely presented herself as a qualified beauty doctor.

When apprehended in Nonthaburi on Wednesday she was still on probation, after early release from prison.

She was charged with provision of unauthorised medical service and fraud.