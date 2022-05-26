Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Court grants bail to activist Tawan on royal motorcade charge
Thailand
General

Court grants bail to activist Tawan on royal motorcade charge

published : 26 May 2022 at 17:47

writer: Online Reporters

Activist Tantawan “Tawan
Activist Tantawan “Tawan" Tuatulanon, 20, who was granted bail on Thursday, 37 days after starting a hunger strike while being held in custody on a charge of lese majeste. (Photo:@lawyercenter2014 Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center Facebook)

The Criminal Court on Thursday approved the release on bail of 20-year-old hunger-strike activist Tantawan "Tawan" Tuatulanon, who is charged with lese majeste for running an opinion poll on royal motorcades.

Her third application for bail was made on Thursday morning. The others were denied. The court set 1.30pm for the hearing of its decision.

The court allowed bail for the defendant for 30 days, starting on Thursday, on condition she wears an electronic tag, not leave her residence except in case of sickness or with prior court permission, and not get involved in any activities that may cause chaos in society.

The defendant was also prohibited from doing anything deemed to affect the monarchy and not leave the country without court permission.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, went guarantor for her release and was appointed Ms Tantawan’s bail supervisor. Mr Pita was present in the court to hear the decision.

Ms Tantawan has been on a hunger strike for the past 37 days in protest at her detention and for the right to bail for herself and other detained activists. After the court's decision, MsTantawan was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

She was arrested on March 5 on Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue on charges of violating Section 112 (the lese majeste law).

She and her group, called Thaluwang, gathered in front of Siam Paragon shopping mall on Feb 8 seeking people's opinions on royal motorcades, and it was later posted on Facebook. She made a live broadcast on the topic from Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue on Facebook before a royal motorcade went by on March 5

She began her hunger strike while in custody on April 20.

Ms Tantawan has been charged with royal defamation, resisting officers in the execution of their duty and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, left, guarantor for the release on bail of activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, arrives at the Criminal Court on Thursday. (Photo: Pita Limjaroenrat Facebook)

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Scholz urges wider alliance against Russia to thwart Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers.

17:59
Thailand

Court grants bail to activist Tawan on royal motorcade charge

The Criminal Court on Thursday approved the release on bail of 20-year-old hunger-strike activist Tantawan "Tawan" Tuatulanon, who is charged with lese majeste for running an opinion poll on royal motorcades.

17:47
Thailand

Wife of disappeared Karen activist ‘still waiting for justice’

The wife of Karen activist Porlajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen, a victim of a 2014 forced disappearance who is now believed dead, on Thursday renewed her call for legal action in the long-delayed case.

17:12