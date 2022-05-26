Tourists found safe after going missing in Khao Sok jungle

Keeping Eliza Rose and Matilda Rose Adelaide Cox arrive at the office of Khao Sok National Park in Phanom district, Surat Thani, on Thursday. Both tourists were rescued after they were lost in the national park on Wednesday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Two tourists have been rescued after losing their way during a jungle trip in Khao Sok National Park in Phanom district on Wednesday.

Khao Sok National Park chief Terdthai Kwanthong said park rangers, officials and rescue volunteers had found Keeping Eliza Rose and Matilda Rose Adelaide Cox, both 19, inside the jungle at 7am on Thursday.

The two women looked extremely tired, and the team took them to the park office, Mr Terdthai said without elaborating on the distance they had travelled.

Ms Rose is a British citizen and Ms Cox is from Northern Ireland.

Coco Khao Sok Hostel asked the national park for help after the pair went out on an adventure trail to Bang Hua Rad waterfall at 4pm but did not return to the accommodation at 9pm.

The rescue team then started the search and spent the night looking for them. They were picked up by the resort back from the park office.

Khao Sok is a popular jungle destination for nature lovers in the southern province.