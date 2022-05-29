Section
Anutin lauds Bhumjaithai role in cannabis reform
Thailand
General

Anutin lauds Bhumjaithai role in cannabis reform

published : 29 May 2022 at 09:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tastes a cannabis-based product at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tastes a cannabis-based product at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday trumpeted forthcoming changes to laws regulating the cultivation and use of cannabis plants as reasons for the party's success at the last election, including a clean sweep in Prachin Buri, the province which he was visiting.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a party office in Prachin Buri's Krabinburi district, Mr Anutin said he hoped that turning words into action, particularly with regard to the swift implementation of its cannabis proposals, reassures supporters they had made the right choice and hopefully yield a similar result when the next national poll is held.

The legislation to allow home cultivation comes into effect on June 9. "Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital's positive results during its trial of cannabis-related treatments, is evidence that the change to the laws was necessary and beneficial," he said.

Mr Anutin added that supply-shortages caused by the conflict in Ukraine could also provide an opportunity for the province's agriculture sector to step in and fill the gap.

"Thailand is a conflict-free zone, and that gives our farmers an opportunity to take a greater share of the market. Providing support for farmers has always been a mainstay of Bhumjaithai Party policy," he added.

