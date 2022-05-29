Section
Thais adjusting to living in 'digital world': poll
Thailand
General

Thais adjusting to living in 'digital world': poll

published : 29 May 2022 at 11:57

writer: Online Reporters

Thai people are adjusting to living in a "digital world" and most are using digital technology in their daily life, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on May 13-18 on 1,051 people throughout the country.

Asked to select from multiple choice answers about how they use digital technology in daily life, 79.96% chose communicating on social media, 78.44% making financial transactions and 75.19% watching movies, listening to songs and playing games online.

Comparing before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, most - 76,97% - of respondents said they are using more digital technology in their daily life since the outbreak began; 20.94% said their use of the technology is about the same; and 2.09% said they are using less of it.

Asked whether digital technology has made their lives more difficult or confusing,  53.28% said not at all; 38.90% said they have become a little confused; and 7.82% said they have become very confused.

Asked what problems they have encountered living in the digital world, 82.40% mentioned dissemination of fake news and disinformation; 63.84% cited being deceived to make money transfers online; and 62.04% mentioned hacking of information and use of fake accounts.

Asked how they are adjusting themselves to the digital world, 71.81% are using digital technology with discretion; 57.90% are accepting the fact that the world is changing; and 57.50% are more willing to face change and try out new technology.

Asked what they hope to see in the digital world, 70.00% mentioned easy, convenient, fast and uninterrupted connections; 61.52% said all Thais should be given equal access to digital technology; and 54.19% said digital services should be free of charge.

