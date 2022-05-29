Large tree collapses, killing 1 in Songkhla

A house in Thung Prap temple temple in Songkhla's Sadao district was crushed by a large tree that fell after a rainstorm on Sunday morning, killing a temple driver. A car was also damaged. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A large tree, over 200 years old, collapsed on a house inside the grounds of a temple, crushing a man to death and damaging a car in Sadao district early on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 3.40am at the Thung Prap monastery following a heavy rainstorm, Somboon Wanphetcha, 58, a resident who lived hear the temple said.



Rescuers rushed to the temple and found a house had been crushed by the fallen tree. A man known only by his nickname as Chat, 56, a temple driver, was found dead inside the house.



The body of the dead man was sent to Sadao Hospital for an autopsy.



A Honda City car parked by the house sustained damage to its windscreen and left side.