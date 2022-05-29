Large tree collapses, killing 1 in Songkhla
published : 29 May 2022 at 15:59
writer: Assawin Pakkawan
SONGKHLA: A large tree, over 200 years old, collapsed on a house inside the grounds of a temple, crushing a man to death and damaging a car in Sadao district early on Sunday.
The incident occurred at about 3.40am at the Thung Prap monastery following a heavy rainstorm, Somboon Wanphetcha, 58, a resident who lived hear the temple said.
Rescuers rushed to the temple and found a house had been crushed by the fallen tree. A man known only by his nickname as Chat, 56, a temple driver, was found dead inside the house.
The body of the dead man was sent to Sadao Hospital for an autopsy.
A Honda City car parked by the house sustained damage to its windscreen and left side.