Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Diesel price up again on Tuesday
Thailand
General

Diesel price up again on Tuesday

published : 30 May 2022 at 17:20

writer: Online Reporters

A small truck tops up with standard diesel in Bangkok. The price goes up by one baht a litre on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A small truck tops up with standard diesel in Bangkok. The price goes up by one baht a litre on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The board of the Oil Fund decided on Monday to raise the cap on the price of standard diesel by one baht, from 31.94 baht to 32.94 baht per litre, from Tuesday.

Wisak Wattanasap, director of the Office of the Fuel Fund, said the decision made in a weekly board meeting was based on the global oil price per barrel rising to US$149.49 on May 27 from $138 the previous week. This was due to many factors, including the sanctions on oil from Russia and China's gradual reopening of its border.

It was expected the price of oil would remain high next week, he said.

Therefore, the Oil Fund board, with a policy to gradually increase the price to minimise the effect, decided to increase the diesel price from 31.94 baht to 32.94 baht per litre, effective from May 31.

The Oil Fund is now about 80 billion baht in the red, Mr Wisak said.

There is no subsidy on premium diesel, which was 42.36 baht per litre at the pump in Bangkok on Monday. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

17:30
World

Shanghai city to lift lockdown restrictions on June 1

SHANGHAI Shanghai authorities will lift the city's two-month long lockdown from midnight on Wednesday, allowing private cars including taxis back on to the roads and people to freely move in and out of low-risk housing compounds.

17:25
Travel

'Don't look down': Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers

MOC CHAU, Vietnam:- A mountain resort in Vietnam has opened a bridge with a bottom made of glass over a gorge 150 metres below to attract thrill-seeking tourists, the third such bridge in the Southeast Asian country.

17:21