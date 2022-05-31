Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cyclist, 91, killed by car in Korat
Thailand
General

Cyclist, 91, killed by car in Korat

published : 31 May 2022 at 12:34

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The 91-year-old former soldier's bicycle lies crumpled on the road after being hit by a car on Phimai Road in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday morning. He was killed. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
The 91-year-old former soldier's bicycle lies crumpled on the road after being hit by a car on Phimai Road in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday morning. He was killed. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 91-year-old former soldier on his daily bicycle ride was hit by a car and killed on a road in Phimai district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred between kilometre markers 6-7 on Phimai Road in Tamyae village Moo 3 of tambon Krabueng Yai, said Pol Lt Yanchot Thongphrao, deputy investigation chief at Phimai. It was reported around 8.35am.

Police and rescue workers arriving at the scene found Yoi Muangklang, 91, of Phimai district, dead on the road near a U-Turn. Near his body was his badly damaged red bicycle.

A Toyota Camry with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates, its front damaged and the windshield shattered,  was stopped about 200 metres away. The driver, Somphit Sornkaew, 63, was waiting for police.

Ms Somphit told police she was leaving downtown Phimai, heading to Khon Kaen. A cyclist travelling in the left lane suddenly veered across the road in front of her. She could not avoid hitting him. 

The victim's daughter, Saifon Muangklang, 58, said her father was a former soldier. Despite his age, every morning he would ride his bike for exercise. 

Police were still investigating.

On Wednesday night, a young French woman was killed when a car hit her bicycle at an intersection in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Ayutthaya.
Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore consumers and businesses brace for chicken ban

Singapore businesses and consumers are rushing to figure out how to cope with Malaysia’s impending halt of some chicken exports.

12:56
Thailand

Cyclist, 91, killed by car in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 91-year-old former soldier on his daily bicycle ride was hit by a car and killed on a road in Phimai district on Tuesday morning.

12:34
World

Taiwan air force suspends training after second fatal accident in 2022

TAIPEI: Taiwan's air force suspended flight training of new pilots on Tuesday after a jet trainer crashed killing its pilot, the defence ministry said, the second fatal accident the air force has experienced in 2022.

11:37