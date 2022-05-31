Cyclist, 91, killed by car in Korat

The 91-year-old former soldier's bicycle lies crumpled on the road after being hit by a car on Phimai Road in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday morning. He was killed. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 91-year-old former soldier on his daily bicycle ride was hit by a car and killed on a road in Phimai district on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred between kilometre markers 6-7 on Phimai Road in Tamyae village Moo 3 of tambon Krabueng Yai, said Pol Lt Yanchot Thongphrao, deputy investigation chief at Phimai. It was reported around 8.35am.

Police and rescue workers arriving at the scene found Yoi Muangklang, 91, of Phimai district, dead on the road near a U-Turn. Near his body was his badly damaged red bicycle.

A Toyota Camry with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates, its front damaged and the windshield shattered, was stopped about 200 metres away. The driver, Somphit Sornkaew, 63, was waiting for police.

Ms Somphit told police she was leaving downtown Phimai, heading to Khon Kaen. A cyclist travelling in the left lane suddenly veered across the road in front of her. She could not avoid hitting him.

The victim's daughter, Saifon Muangklang, 58, said her father was a former soldier. Despite his age, every morning he would ride his bike for exercise.

Police were still investigating.