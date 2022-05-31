Russian woman falls to death from condo in Patong

The body of a 37-year-old Russian woman is found on the ground of this condominium building in Patong, Phuket, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Russian woman fell to her death from a condominium building in Patong in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body of the 37-year-old tourist, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found lying face down on the ground of the building on Phra Baramee Road in tambon Patong, Kathu district.

Pol Lt Col Chompunut Ananthayakul, investigation chief at Patong police station, police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to investigate after being reported around 4.30am.

The team inspected a room on the eighth floor where the woman stayed with three other friends. Before the fall, the woman and her friend had alcoholic drinks and got drunk.

Officers from Patong and the Tourist Police Bureau were investigating to find out the cause of the death.

Authorities were contacting with the consulate of Russia in Phuket.