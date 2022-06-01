BRN claims responsibility for Tak Bai attack

Fire gutted vehicles at the marine police station in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, on May 26, after the overnight attack. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

The Barisan Nasional Revolusi, a southern Muslim separatist movement, has claimed responsibility for the attack on a marine police station in Narathiwat on May 25, in a message posted on the BRN website on Tuesday.

The message, written in the Malay Rumi script, said the Tak Bai attack was "the work of BRN fighters who launched an attack on the oppressive Siamese (Thai) soldiers in the area and destroyed their vehicles".



"They inflicted injuries on three members of the Siamese force, thus shaking its morale."



The message was posted in the name of the the "Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani".



Last Wednesday night, militants threw pipe bombs at the marine police station in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, and opened fire on it with assault rifles. The attack lasted about three hours.

Prior to the attack they felled seven power poles with bombs and scattered tyre spikes on the road to the station, to prevent any reinforcements reaching the scene.

Several vehicles parked at the station were destroyed by fires started by the bombs. A marine police private and two defence volunteers were injured in the attack.



Lt-Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army responsible for the South, claimed later after inspecting the scene of the attack, that it was probably instigated by people involved in smuggling goods and drugs and human trafficking, who were affected by the harsh crackdowns by authorities.