Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dead woman found in Chao Phraya River
Thailand
General

Dead woman found in Chao Phraya River

published : 1 Jun 2022 at 12:22

writer: Online Reporters

Rescuers prepare to take the body of the dead woman from the Chao Phraya River near Maharaj pier in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: BUK Newslive Facebook)
Rescuers prepare to take the body of the dead woman from the Chao Phraya River near Maharaj pier in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: BUK Newslive Facebook)

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning.

The woman had long hair, was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and was floating face down near Maharaj pier on Maharaj Road, said Pol Capt Dusit Rattanakinnaree, deputy investigation chief at Phak Khlong San.

The Praram radio centre reported on its Facebook that the discovery of the body was reported at 7.21am.

Police, rescue workers, disaster prevention and mitigation officials and naval personnel were sent to the pier.

Police said she appeared to have been dead at least 2 or 3 days. The body was taken ashore at nearby Memorial Bridge pier for examination.

No documents were found with her body, Thai media reported.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar junta likely using air strikes as 'collective punishment': Amnesty

Myanmar's military has likely used air strikes and artillery barrages as "collective punishment" against civilians opposing its coup, Amnesty International said Wednesday, accusing the junta of war crimes.

13:56
Business

Singapore Airlines eyes overseas hub after being trapped by Covid

Singapore Airlines Ltd is committing to a strategy of working with international partners and establishing overseas hubs after the pandemic exposed the financial dangers of not having a domestic air travel market.

13:17
World

Shanghai eases Covid curbs in step towards ending lockdown

SHANGHAI: Shanghai slowly whirred back to life Wednesday as a range of Covid-19 restrictions were eased after a two-month lockdown that confined residents to their homes and battered the Chinese economy.

12:53