Dead woman found in Chao Phraya River

Rescuers prepare to take the body of the dead woman from the Chao Phraya River near Maharaj pier in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning. (Photo: BUK Newslive Facebook)

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Wednesday morning.

The woman had long hair, was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and was floating face down near Maharaj pier on Maharaj Road, said Pol Capt Dusit Rattanakinnaree, deputy investigation chief at Phak Khlong San.

The Praram radio centre reported on its Facebook that the discovery of the body was reported at 7.21am.

Police, rescue workers, disaster prevention and mitigation officials and naval personnel were sent to the pier.

Police said she appeared to have been dead at least 2 or 3 days. The body was taken ashore at nearby Memorial Bridge pier for examination.

No documents were found with her body, Thai media reported.



