Prayut, Lao PM agree to partnership

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gestures as he and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh review a guard of honour at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand and Laos have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the forming of a strategic partnership that includes wide-ranging economic and infrastructure development cooperation agreements.

The MoU was signed during the Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh's two-day official visit to the kingdom ending on Thursday.

The signing was announced at a joint press conference held by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Lao counterpart at Government House on Wednesday, according to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Apart from a five-year action plan starting this year, the two countries also exchanged two memoranda for cooperating on the development of electrical energy in Laos and on the Thai-Lao Arboretum project, Mr Thanakorn added.

Gen Prayut said the Lao prime minister's visit was meaningful, as Thailand and Lao PDR agreed to open a new chapter of relations by elevating their cooperation to a "strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development".

He added the Thai government supports the establishment of the Thai-Lao Friendship Centre for Social Development to provide one-stop service and support for victims of human trafficking in Xaythany district in the Lao capital, Vientiane.

The two premiers agreed to work closely to revive local economies along the border areas adversely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the countries will step up border patrols to prevent illegal border crossings and further strengthen cooperation in the prevention and suppression of drug trafficking.

They also agreed to revive tourism cooperation to create jobs. Gen Prayut reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to support Laos on construction of the Xieng Man–Luang Prabang Bridge to promote tourism connectivity.