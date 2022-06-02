2,560 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths
published : 2 Jun 2022 at 08:00
writer: Online Reporters
The country registered 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,560 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.
This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,563 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday, 5,605 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 36,192 others were receiving treatment (down from 39,271 on the previous day).
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,457,580 Covid-19 cases, including 2,234,145 this year, with 4,391,307 complete recoveries to date.
The accumulated death toll stood at 30,081 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,383 so far this year.