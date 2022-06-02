New digital lottery tickets selling quickly

The advertising popup from the Government Lottery Office appears on the Paotang app to introduce online lottery ticket sales.

Digital lottery ticket sales began through the Paotang mobile app on Thursday morning and proved an instant hit, Government Lottery Office director Noon Sansanakhom said.

The GLO started selling digital lottery tickets at 6am on June 2 at the retail price of 80 baht each.



As of 11am, nearly 500,000 tickets had been sold, snapped up by more than 110,000 buyers. On average, each buyer bought four or five tickets.



Tickets with the same six-digit numbers had been sold out.



Lt Col Noon said digital tickets were now available for purchase every day from 6am-11pm or until 2pm on the 1st and 16th of every month, when the lottery is drawn. A total of 5.27 million tickets would be offered for purchase for each lottery draw. Each person could buy an unlimited number of tickets.

For people who were not keen on buying digital tickets via the Paotang app, there would be shops selling lottery tickets at 80 baht each as an alternative.

There were now 362 shops in total that had been contracted to sell the tickets at 80 baht each in Bangkok and the Central, East and Northeast regions. More had just entered contracts with the GLO for sales in the North and the South.

It was expected there would be shops selling tickets at 80 baht each in every province, starting with the July 1 draw, Lt Col Noon said.

The Paotang app was developed by Krungthai Bank and is widely used for financial services.