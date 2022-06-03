Section
Police to probe Khmer princess case
Thailand
General

Police to probe Khmer princess case

published : 3 Jun 2022 at 04:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A woman claiming to be Cambodian Princess Kosoma Devi Norodom on Thursday filed a complaint against a person who allegedly impersonated her during a local event on March 19, police said.

The woman was accompanied by Thai advisers and two others claiming to be Cambodian Princesses Bupphani Norodom and Suphanari Norodom met investigators at the Crime Suppression Division, police said.

The woman said she was invited to an International Thai Woman Association event in Soi Ratchakru in Bangkok but was unable to enter Thailand on March 17 because of an impersonator, police said.

Some media reports said instead of Princess Kosoma, an impersonator showed up at the event, police said.

The woman said the reports have also tarnished Cambodia's royal family's reputation, so she's asked the police to arrest those involved, police said.

