3,001 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

Entertainment venues in Soi Nana, a popular nightlife destination in Bangkok, are back in business. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 30 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,001 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,976 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,187 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 6,188.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 2,990 in the general population and 11 among prison inmates. There were no imported cases.

As of Friday, a total of 34,056 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 34,898 the previous day), including 14,841 in hospitals (down from 15,120). Among the remainder, 2,694 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 2,647) and 16,300 in home/community isolation (down from 16,919) while 221 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 3,813 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,463,557 Covid-19 cases, including 2,240,122 this year, with 4,399,358 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,143 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,445 so far this year.