3,236 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths announced Sunday

Chadchart Sittipunt (wearing black mask) listens to a musical performance at Wachira Benchathat Park (Rot Fai Park) on Sunday. All participants wore protective masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Apichit Jinaku)

The country registered 3,236 more Covid-19 cases, a slight increase for the fourth consecutive day, along with 28 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 3,001 new cases and 30 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 3,234 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 5,001 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus, while a total of 32,253 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 14,350 in hospitals.

The remainder were in hospitel facilities (2,442) or in home/community isolation (15,250), according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 775 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 372 dependent on ventilators.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the 28 people who died were aged from 47 to 97 with an average age of 75. One was from Cambodia and the rest were Thais.

Bangkok logged one new death and there was one in adjacent Pathum Thani province.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had seven deaths — two in Chon Buri, and one each in Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong and Ayutthaya.

The North reported two deaths in Lampang and Phichit.

The Northeast saw 15 new fatalities — four in Khon Kaen, two each in Chaiyaphum, Si Sa Ket and Yosothon, and one each in Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Nakhon and Mukdahan.

The South had two deaths in Phuket and Krabi.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 138.14 million doses administered as of Saturday. The government said 81.7% of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 75.9% at least two shots and 41.1% at least one booster shot.

On Saturday alone, 40,444 vaccine doses were administered — 3,499 as a first shot, 10,966 as a second shot and 25,979 as a booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,466,793 Covid-19 cases, including 2,243,358 cases this year, with 4,404,369 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,171 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,473 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 403,317 in 24 hours to 535.14 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 756 to 6.32 million.