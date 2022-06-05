Korat school hit by fire

A fire breaks out at a building of Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out at a school run by a charity foundation in Khon Buri district late on Saturday night, damaging part of a building and destroying donated items stored inside but causing no casualties, police said.

The incident was reported to Khon Buri police at about 11pm. Fire engines from Tambon Orapin Municipality and rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit were subsequently rushed to Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district town to combat the fire.



On arrival, they found the fire spreading inside a single-storey building used for storing clothes and other donated items. The firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.



The building was partly damaged and many of the donated items burned to ashes. There were no casualties.



Moolanithi Rungnapa School is a private boarding school run for charity by the Rungnapa Foundation. It has about 100 pupils from kindergarten to Mathayomsuksa 3 (Grade 9) levels, with 20 underprivileged children living on the premises.

Police were investigating to determine the cause of the fire.