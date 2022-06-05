Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat school hit by fire
Thailand
General

Korat school hit by fire

published : 5 Jun 2022 at 11:37

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A fire breaks out at a building of Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
A fire breaks out at a building of Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district of Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out at a school run by a charity foundation in Khon Buri district late on Saturday night, damaging part of a building and destroying donated items stored inside but causing no casualties, police said.

The incident was reported to Khon Buri police at about 11pm. Fire engines from Tambon Orapin Municipality and rescuers from the Hook 31 rescue unit were subsequently rushed to Moolanithi Rungnapa School in Khon Buri district town to combat the fire.

On arrival, they found the fire spreading inside a single-storey building used for storing clothes and other donated items. The firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The building was partly damaged and many of the donated items burned to ashes. There were no casualties.

Moolanithi Rungnapa School is a private boarding school run for charity by the Rungnapa Foundation. It has about 100 pupils from kindergarten to Mathayomsuksa 3 (Grade 9) levels, with 20 underprivileged children living on the premises. 

Police were investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Cambodians vote in local polls as revived opposition vies for seats

Cambodians voted in local polls on Sunday as a revived opposition party attempted to dent Prime Minister Hun Sen's decades-long grip on power ahead of national elections next year.

12:03
Thailand

Korat school hit by fire

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire broke out at a school run by a charity foundation in Khon Buri district late on Saturday night, damaging part of a building and destroying donated items stored inside but causing no casualties, police said.

11:37
Thailand

Activist sets sights on GT200 case

Activist Srisuwan Janya said he will petition the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into the army's hiring of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) for 7.5 million baht to examine fraudulent bomb detectors purchased years ago.

10:00