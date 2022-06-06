Briton wanted on child porn charges arrested for extradition

Plainclothes police show an arrest warrant to a British national identified only as William at a house in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Sunday. (Photo: Crime Suppression Division)

CHON BURI: A British national wanted in England on child pornography charges was arrested in Bang Lamung district on Sunday, Crime Suppression Sub-Division 2 commander Pol Col Boonlue Phadungthin said on Monday.

Pol Col Boonlue said the man, he identified only as William, 45, was detained in custody from a house in Moo 4 village in tambon Huay Yai by CSD police.

Pol Col Boonlue said the suspect was previously arrested by Scotland Yard police in England on charges of producing, having in procession and disseminating child pornographic materials between 2008 and 2013.

He was released on bail during the legal process and fled his home country to Thailand, where he had stayed for over eight years.

At the request of the UK National Crime Agency, Central Investigation Bureau investigators found out he was staying in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district, leading to his arrest on Sunday.

He was arrested under a warrant for his extradition dated March 23, 2022 issued by the Criminal Court. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.

The suspect would be extradited after legal procedures were completed, Pol Col Boonlue said.