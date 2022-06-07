Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
30-day visa on arrival for Saudi visitors
Thailand
General

30-day visa on arrival for Saudi visitors

published : 7 Jun 2022 at 17:47

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Visitors from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 28 as direct commercial flights resumed after a 32-year hiatus. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Visitors from Saudi Arabia arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Feb 28 as direct commercial flights resumed after a 32-year hiatus. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet on Tuesday resolved to allow Saudi Arabian visitors to get an extended 30-day visa on arrival, to help stimulate the economy.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after the cabinet meeting at Government House that holders of Saudi Arabian passports could arrive and stay in the country for up to 30 days without having to apply for a visa  beforehand.

The decision was considered as a further development of successful efforts by the government and the private sector to restore bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia. This had already led to bilateral cooperation on food and labour exports and flights between Bangkok and Riyadh, Gen Prayut said.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Saudi Arabians could previously get a 15-day visa on arrival. The cabinet resolution should increase the number of arrivals from Saudi Arabia to 100,000-150,000 a year.

Previously, Riyadh had allowed about 30,000 Saudi visitors to Thailand each year, she said.

The government was trying to attract visitors to boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Saudi Arabians were quality tourists who spent a lot and usually arrived in big family groups, Ms Traisuree said.

It was anticipated they would spend at least 5 billion baht a year, she said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Japan to ask foreign tourists to wear masks, take out insurance

TOKYO: The Japanese government said Tuesday it will ask foreign tourists to wear face masks and take out insurance to cover medical expenses in the event they contract Covid-19 as Japan restarts accepting visitors in stages later this week.

18:54
Thailand

Bill moves forward

The cabinet has approved the Civil Partnership Bill, which allows same-sex couples to register their partnership. The House will vote on the bill.

18:15
Business

Taiwan tells US: Don't forget free trade deal

TAIPEI: Taiwan's top trade negotiator appealed to the United States on Tuesday not to forget that the island wants a free trade deal but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as "building blocks".

18:11