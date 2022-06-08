Prinn acknowledges more charges of sexual abuse

Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, emerges from Lumpini police station after reporting to police on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, reported to Lumpini police on Wednesday to acknowledge charges against him in three cases - one for alleged indecent exposure and two for alleged rape.

Pol Maj Gen Trairong Phiewphan, Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner for legal affairs, said the indecent exposure case dates back to 2016.

Prinn was also accused of raping a woman in a condominium room on Rat Damri 14 road in 2015 and another woman at a hotel in 2016.

All three cases fall within the jurisdiction of Lumpini police.



Mr Prinn denied the charges.



Shortly after noon, Lumpini police took Mr Prinn to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek approval to detain him for further inquiries. The court was considering the police request.



Pol Maj Gen Trairong said there now nine cases filed with Lumpini police against Mr Prinn. The former Democrat member had acknowledged charges in eight cases, including the three on Wednesday.



Police were still compiling the evidence in the other case.