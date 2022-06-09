3,185 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

A nurse prepares syringes ahead of the mass inoculation of people against Covid-19 in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,185 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 21 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,688 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

All the new cases were local cases and there were no imported cases.

On Wednesday, 3,326 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 25,262 others were receiving treatment (down from 25,426 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,477,052 Covid-19 cases, including 2,253,617 this year, with 4,421,528 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,262 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,564 so far this year.