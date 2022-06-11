2,501 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths

Parkgoers listen to the music played by a band at Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok, on Friday. The event is sponsored by the Royal Thai Army as the country eases Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 2,501 more Covid-19 cases and 28 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with 2,836 new cases and 24 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 3,808 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 6,309.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 2,500 in the general population and one among prison inmates. There were no imported cases.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 24,112 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 24,556 the previous day), including 12,036 in hospitals (down from 12,267). Among the remainder, 1,953 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 1,959) and 9,933 in home/community isolation (down from 10,118) while 190 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 2,917 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,482,389 Covid-19 cases, including 2,258,954 cases this year, with 4,427,963 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,314 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,616 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.