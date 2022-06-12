2,474 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths announced Sunday

Tourists spend their weekend at Khao Lak, a well-known surf spot in Takua Pha district of Phangnga province. The tourism sector is rebounding due to the easing of Covid-19 measures. (Photo: Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

The country registered 2,474 more Covid-19 cases and 20 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,501 new cases and 28 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

All were local cases.

Saturday’s figures did not include 4,188 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours. This would raise the total to 6,662.

As of Saturday, a total of 22,330 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 12,130 in hospitals. The remainder were in hospitel facilities (2,033) or in home/community isolation (7,980), according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

The 24-hour period also saw 22,330 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, the 20 people who died were aged from 41 to 95 with an average age of 75. All were Thai nationals.

Bangkok logged three new deaths and there was in Samut Prakan, an adjacent province.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had four deaths — two in Rayong and one each in Prachin Buri and Suphan Buri.

The North reported two deaths in Sukhothai.

The Northeast saw nine new fatalities — three in Roi Et, two each in Amnat Charoen and Kalasin, and one each in Nakhon Ratchasima and Loei.

The South had one death in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,484,863 Covid-19 cases, including 2,261,428 cases this year, with 4,432,199 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,334 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,636 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.