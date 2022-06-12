'Third gender' acceptable to Thai society: poll

A large majority of respondents say people of the "third gender" are acceptable to them, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on June 8-10 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to gauge their attitude toward people of a "third gender".



Asked whether people of a third gender are acceptable to them as friends or colleagues in the workplace, 92.82% said "yes" and 7.18% said "no".



Asked whether they would accept a third-gender family member, 90.61% said "yes", 9.31% said "no" and 0.08% had no answer or were uncertain.



To the question whether people of a third gender should be allowed to change the title preceding their names, 63.59% said "yes", 36.18% said "no" and 0.23% had no answer or were uncertain.



Of the 833 respondents who agreed with allowing people of a third gender to change their honorific, when asked which groups should be allowed to do so, 57.62% said all groups and 42.38% said only those who have undergone a sex change.



Asked about legalisation of same-sex marriage, 79.62% agreed with it and 20.38% disagreed.



Asked whether there should be a third gender box on official forms, 77.63% said "yes", 22.14% said "no" and 0.23% had no answer or were uncertain.