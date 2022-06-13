Taxis green-lighted to cut meters out of town

Bangkok-registered taxis are allowed to not use meters when providing services outside seven key provinces for flexibility in service, says the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said the department's announcement, published in the Royal Gazette, eases the rules to allow more flexibility for taxi drivers providing services outside Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

Under the announcement, taxi drivers and passengers travelling outside these seven provinces can negotiate cab fares as an alternative to the use of meters, he said.

According to the department chief, in most cases when traveling across the provinces taxis and customers prefer negotiating fares to using taxi meters. He said taxis providing services in the seven provinces must run on meters.

A DLT source said the relaxation is to increase competitiveness for conventional taxis after the use of private cars for ride-hailing taxi services was legalised.

The announcement, which was published in the Royal Gazette on June 10, took effect on Saturday.