1,801 new Covid cases, 15 more deaths

Visitors to Bangkok's Benjakitti park see a concert which was organised for public entertainment on Friday amid the improving Covid-19 situation. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 15 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,801 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 20 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,474 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 1,795 local cases and six imported cases.

On Sunday, 2,330 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,786 others were receiving treatment (down from 22,330 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,486,664 Covid-19 cases, including 2,263,229 this year, with 4,434,529 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,349 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,651 so far this year.